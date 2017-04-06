Close Dr. Lindsay Henderson- National Stress Awareness Month 4/6/17 Live on Lakeside WKYC 2:09 PM. EDT April 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It is now April which means it’s officially National Stress Awareness Month. Many people struggle with managing stress daily. Dr. Lindsay Henderson is here to give us tips on de-stressing.Contact Info:www.livehealthonline.com © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Bryon Macron autopsy released Final Weather - Morning 4-6-2017 Deal Guy: Awesome Accessories Under $12 911 audio: Woman says she cut her children's throats Canton mom facing attempted murder charges Cleveland Police investigating two drive-by shootings Take a ride on Mean Streak at Cedar Point Ohio quadruplets all accepted at Ivy League schools Canton mom accused of slashing children's throats WKYC Breaking Live Video More Stories Missteps add to mystery, misery in Bryon Macron's death Apr. 6, 2017, 12:16 p.m. Man wanted in Willoughby Hills Amber Alert turns himself in Apr. 6, 2017, 11:19 a.m. Officials identify man killed by Lake County SWAT Apr. 6, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs