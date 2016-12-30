Ladies, are you looking for a good book full of real-life experiences from some familiar faces to ring in the New Year and give you some inspiration? Author of the new book, “Put on your Big-Girl Shoes: Stepping into Courage, Resilience, and Gratitude” Dr. Lori-Stevic Rust joins us to talk about her reasoning behind writing this book and how sometimes, you just have to put on your big-girl shoes and have courage to pursue dreams and live a life of purpose!

Contact Info:

www.DoctorLori.net