Dr. Mia Finkelston – LiveHealth Online & Staying Healthy This Year 1/11/17

Ever wonder what to do if it’s late at night and your primary care doctor is closed for the day but you have a medical question or need advice? The Cleveland-based LiveHealth Online offers live-video visits with board-certified doctors from anywhere in the country 24/7. Dr. Mia Finkelston is a Board Certified Family Physician and tells us how you can join the video streaming process in the privacy of your own home.

www.LiveHealthOnline.com

