Dr. Mitch Drumm - Hike & Seek for Research 8.2.2017

The upcoming “Hike & Seek For Research” event will benefit the Research Institute for Children’s Health. Dr. Mitch Dumm, Director of the Research Institute for Children’s Health at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, joins the show to tell us more.
Event Info:
Hike & Seek for Research
Sunday, September 10th
10 AM - 5 PM
Brecksville, Ohio & Erie Canal, North Chagrin,
Rocky River & West Creek Reservations
www.HideAndSeekForResearch.com
