If you are a patient with Aligned Health Center, there is good news for you! Owner, Dr. Nicolas Bigrigg, D. C., and Maria Jeancola, Director of Business Development, are here to talk about the new clinic that Aligned Health Center has just opened up.
Contact/Event Info:
Aligned Health Center Westlake’s Dinner with the Doc
Introducing Dr. Jeffery Kamzik, D.C.
Thursday, January 26th at 7:00 p.m.
Bonefish Grill
1900 Crocker Road in Westlake
www.AlignedHealthCenterWestlake.com
Contact/Event Info:
Aligned Health Center Beachwood’s Dinner with the Doc
Introducing Dr. Patrick Pfantz, D.C.
Wednesday, February 1st at 7:00pm
BRAVO! Cucina Italiana
28889 Chagrin Blvd
Woodmere, OH 44122
www.AlignedHealthCenterWestlake.com
For a free exam, consultation and x-rays, call 440-320-7320.
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs