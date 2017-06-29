Dr. Vasu Pandrangi 6.29.17

In our beauty segment, today Hollie Spoke with Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon University Hospitals Medical Practices. Dr. Pandrangi brought with him some incredible before and after pics.
Contact Info:
Dr. Vasu Pandrangi & Dr. William Schleicher
University Hospitals Medical Practices
Middleburg Heights,
Westlake & Parma
440-816-2725
www.PandrangiPlasticSurgery.com
