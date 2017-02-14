WKYC
Close

Dr. Vasu Pandrangi and Dr. William Schleicher- Tummy Tucks & Liposuction 2/14/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:46 PM. EST February 14, 2017

Almost everyone has body and appearance concerns. Dr. Vasu Pandrangi and Dr. William Schleicher from University Hospitals Medical Practices are here to tell us how they can make you look your best!

Contact Info:

Dr. Vasu Pandrangi & Dr. William Schleicher

University Hospitals Medical Practices

Middleburg Heights, West Lake, & Parma

440-816-2725

www.PandrangiPlasticSurgery.com

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories