WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 20 closing alerts
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Dr. Vasu Pandrangi & Dr. William Schleicher- Breast Lifts & Augmentation 3/9/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:39 PM. EST March 09, 2017

Various women may have an issue with the way their breasts look. Board Certified Plastic Surgeons Dr. Vasu Pandrangi and Dr. William Schleicher from University Hospitals Medical Practices are here to talk about breast lifts, augmentations & more!  

Contact Info:

Dr. Vasu Pandrangi & Dr. William Schleicher

University Hospitals Medical Practices

Middleburg Heights, Westlake & Parma

440-816-2725

www.Pandrangiplasticsurgery.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories