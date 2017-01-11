WKYC
Dr. Vasu Pandrangi & Dr. William Schleicher – Eye Lids & Facelifts 1/11/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:10 PM. EST January 11, 2017

Have you considered a facelift or getting those bags off of your eye lids? Two Board Certified Plastic Surgeons at University Hospitals Medical Practices, Dr. Vasu Pandrangi and Dr. William Schleicher, join us to talk about improving the way your eyes look and who are some great candidates for facelifts.

Contact Info:

Dr. Pandrangi & Dr. Schleicher

University Hospitals Medical Practices

Middleburg Heights, Westlake and Parma

440-816-2725

www.PandrangiPlasticSurgery.com

(© 2017 WKYC)


