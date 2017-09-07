The Cleveland Heart Walk is coming up. Kate Patton, Preventative Cardiology Dietician at Cleveland Clinic shares her recipe for a heart healthy snack on the go. Mike and Hollie help whip up this delicious treat while talking about how to lighten up your meals for a happy heart.
Contact and Event Info
Cleveland Heart Walk
Saturday, September 23rd
Begins at 7:00 a.m.
Check-in at 8:00 a.m.
Located at Mall C 301 Lakeside Avenue
216-619-5134
www.heart.org/ClevelandWalk
