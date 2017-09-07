WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Kate Patton-Eating Healthy in a Hurry 9/7/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 3:36 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

The Cleveland Heart Walk is coming up. Kate Patton, Preventative Cardiology Dietician at Cleveland Clinic shares her recipe for a heart healthy snack on the go. Mike and Hollie help whip up this delicious treat while talking about how to lighten up your meals for a happy heart.




Contact and Event Info
Cleveland Heart Walk
Saturday, September 23rd
Begins at 7:00 a.m.
Check-in at 8:00 a.m.
Located at Mall C 301 Lakeside Avenue
216-619-5134
www.heart.org/ClevelandWalk 
 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories