Edward & Megan McNamara, Founders, Prayers from Maria

WKYC 2:41 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

The Prayers from Maria Foundation talks about funding global research that looks into the causes, prevention and treatments for childhood brain tumors. Founders, Megan and Edward McNamara describe the current state of childhood cancer research and the foundation's Sunflower Campaign.

 

 

Contact Info

Prayers From Maria

Email: Info@PrayersFromMaria.org

Facebook & Twitter:

Prayers From Mario Children's Glioma Cancer Foundation

440-773-7712

www.PrayersFromMaria.org

 

