Emily Jane Zart & Brian Walsh, Beauty & the Beast, 2/13/17

Looking for some fun for the whole family? The Mighty Goliath Productions is here to tell you about their upcoming production of Disney’s Beauty & the Beast. Emily Jane Zart who plays “BELLE” and Brian Walsh who plays “GASTON” are here to tell us more about the about the production of Beauty & the Beast.
Contact Info:
Event Info:
Disney’s Beauty & the Beast
February 17th -19th & 24th – 25th
Daniel B. Ross Performing Arts Center at
Avon Lake High School
