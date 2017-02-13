Emily Jane Zart & Brian Walsh, Beauty & the Beast, 2/13/17

Looking for some fun for the whole family? The Mighty Goliath Productions is here to tell you about their upcoming production of Disney’s Beauty & the Beast. Emily Jane Zart who plays “BELLE” and Brian Walsh who plays “GASTON” are here to tell us more about the about the production of Beauty & the Beast.

Contact Info:

www.MightyGoliath.com

Event Info:

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast

February 17th -19th & 24th – 25th

Daniel B. Ross Performing Arts Center at

Avon Lake High School

(© 2017 WKYC)