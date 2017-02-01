WKYC
Empower Sports Programs

Live On Lakeside

WKYC 2:20 PM. EST February 01, 2017

For children with special needs, sports are high-energy social opportunities. All athletes with special needs should have access to meaningful sports and exercise programs that create tolerance and friendships between those with disabilities and their typically high functioning peers. Here today to speak with us more about the program is Demetria Stansfield, Community Outreach Manager and Tom Heins, Founder and Executive Director of Empower Sports.

