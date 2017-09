Jon Russell of Prestige Homes previews the Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland's Homearama 2.0. Come out and "Experience the Luxury."





For more information :

HBA’s Homearama 2.0

September 21-24

Opens Thursday, Sept. 21 at noon.

600 N. Aurora Rd., Aurora, Ohio, 44202

hbacleveland.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV