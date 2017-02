The annual Connectors Choice Awards ceremony is celebrating its 10th year this year! Here to tell us more is Renee’ DeLuca Dolan, President of Contempo Communications, Publisher of Cleveland Business Connects Magazine and Fabio Salerno, Chef/ Owner of LAGO Custom Events/ TownHall.

Event Info:

Renee’ DeLuca Dolan

Contempo Communications

216-831-9557

Publisher@cbcmagazine.com

www.cbcmagazine.com/cca2017

(© 2017 WKYC)