Fall trips that won't break the bank 8.7.17



More and more people each year are getting away in the autumn and escaping the chaos that ensues when school resumes for the year. It’s a hectic time, but we’ve got Travel Expert Kinga Philipps to help share her tips, tricks and products to the perfect Fall vacation, without emptying your pockets completely!

CONTACT INFO:

KingaPhilipps.com

www.straighttalk.com

www.Dosh.cash

www.Ortho.com/BedBugs



© 2017 WKYC-TV