Father Ron Wearsch & Christina Hannon, An Evening of Confessions 3.15.17

Live On Lakeside

WKYC 3:04 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

We are 14 days into our Lent season and if you are Catholic and in need of prayer and forgiveness then this segment is for you! Joining us today is Pastor of the Saint Joseph Parish in Avon, Father Ron Wearsch and Engagement Officer at the Coalition with Young Adults, Christina Hannon. 

 

 

Contact Info: 

www.DioceseOfCleveland.org  

 

Event Info: 

An Evening of Confession 

@ All Catholic Churches in the Diocese 

TODAY, Wednesday, March 15th from 5 PM – 8 PM 

 

