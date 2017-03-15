Father Ron Wearsch & Christina Hannon, An Evening of Confessions 3.15.17

We are 14 days into our Lent season and if you are Catholic and in need of prayer and forgiveness then this segment is for you! Joining us today is Pastor of the Saint Joseph Parish in Avon, Father Ron Wearsch and Engagement Officer at the Coalition with Young Adults, Christina Hannon.

Contact Info:

www.DioceseOfCleveland.org

Event Info:

An Evening of Confession

@ All Catholic Churches in the Diocese

TODAY, Wednesday, March 15th from 5 PM – 8 PM

