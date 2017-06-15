WKYC
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Father's Day and Grads Unique gifts 6.15.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:41 PM. EDT June 15, 2017

Earlier in the month, Michael spoke with Aileen Avery, gift giving historian, to find out the best gifts for Father’s Day and recent grads.

Contact Info:

www.TipsOnTv.com

 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories