The Tony-Award Winning Production, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is playing now through April 9th at Playhouse Square! Felicity Jones Latta who plays “Judy,” Christopher’s mother & Animal Wrangler, Cara Kilduff join us with a preview!
Contact/Event Info:
PlayHouse Square Presents:
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Now Through April 9th
