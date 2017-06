The World of Tanks Cleveland Tank Plant Homecoming Military Show and Swap Meet takes place at the I-X Center June 22nd-24th. Bill Perrien, I-X Center Executive Vice President, joins the show to tell us more details on the upcoming event.

Event Info:

June 22nd-24th

I-X Center

Kids 12 and under admission free

www.IXCLEVELAND.com

