Close Flipside Brunch Burger 8/28/17 Live on Lakeside WKYC 3:36 PM. EDT August 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Ryan DeButz, Chef, Flipside Burger gives tips on how to grill the best burger and introduces a special brunch burger. Contact Infowww.FlipSideBurger.com © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WKYC Breaking Live Video Parma Heights SWAT standoff ends after 5 hours Akron Police Chief resigns at request of the mayor Rare oil found to increase intelligence - The Deal Guy KHOU Live Video Akron Police Chief James Nice resigns amid misconduct accusations SWAT standoff in Maple Heights ends: Suspect not inside Morning Weather for August 28, 2017 Hurrican Harvey - Sarah Dallof Man murdered in car on Cleveland's east side More Stories SOURCES: Ex-Akron Police Chief James Nice made… Aug 28, 2017, 3:36 p.m. Texas Cares: Donate to Hurricane Harvey victims Aug 28, 2017, 1:03 p.m. Cleveland Lyft driver killed, rider wounded in homicide Aug 28, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs