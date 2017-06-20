Former Pro-Hockey Star Fighting Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis 6.20.2017

Michael and Hollie speak with Bryan Bickell, a former professional hockey player who is now fighting Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis, and Dr. Timothy Vartanian, Director of the MS Center at Weill Cornell Medical.
CONTACT INFO:
© 2017 WKYC-TV
Live on Lakeside
Michael and Hollie speak with Bryan Bickell, a former professional hockey player who is now fighting Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis, and Dr. Timothy Vartanian, Director of the MS Center at Weill Cornell Medical.
CONTACT INFO:
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs