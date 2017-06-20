WKYC
Close

Former Pro-Hockey Star Fighting Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis 6.20.2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:01 PM. EDT June 20, 2017

Michael and Hollie speak with Bryan Bickell, a former professional hockey player who is now fighting Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis, and Dr. Timothy Vartanian, Director of the MS Center at Weill Cornell Medical.

CONTACT INFO:

www.Facebook.com/TYSARBI

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories