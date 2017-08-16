WKYC
Close

Friendship APL: Pet Adoption 8.16.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 3:04 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

Cathy Belt, Event and Volunteer Coordinator, Friendship APL introduces us to Ethyl and talks about what's involved when adopting a new pet.


                                          

 

Contact Info
Friendship APL
8303 Murray Ridge Rd.
Elyria, OH 44035
friendshipapl.org

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories