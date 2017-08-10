Friendship APL's Foster Program 8.10.17

Animal Shelters are busting at the seams with cats and dogs that need special care. You can help by becoming a Foster for one of these animals. Greg Willey, the Executive Director of Friendship APL joins the show to talk about how you can get involved in their Foster Program
Contact Info:
Foster Orientation
Sunday August 20th at 1pm
Friendship APL
8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria
