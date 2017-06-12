FT Stone Labs 6.12.2017

After Joe arrives to Gibraltar Island, he is greeted by Susan Bixler who is the outreach and education associate of the FT Stone Laboratory. Susan discusses all the fun activities on Gibraltar Island along with the educational classes and workshops.
Contact Info:
OSU F.T. Stone Laboratory - Stonelab.OSU.edu
Gibraltar Island Tour - Go.OSU.edu/Gibtours
South Bass Island Lighthouse Tours - Go.OSU.edu/LightHouse
Aquatic Visitor Center - GO.OSU.edu/Aquatic
