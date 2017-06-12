WKYC
Close

FT Stone Labs 6.12.2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:23 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

After Joe arrives to Gibraltar Island, he is greeted by Susan Bixler who is the outreach and education associate of the FT Stone Laboratory. Susan discusses all the fun activities on Gibraltar Island along with the educational classes and workshops.

Contact Info:

OSU F.T. Stone Laboratory - Stonelab.OSU.edu

Gibraltar Island Tour - Go.OSU.edu/Gibtours

South Bass Island Lighthouse Tours - Go.OSU.edu/LightHouse

Aquatic Visitor Center - GO.OSU.edu/Aquatic

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories