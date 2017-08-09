Functional Endocrinology of Ohio 8.9.2017

More than 40 million people suffer from an anxiety disorder and more than 15 million people suffer from a depressive disorder. Today we are talking with Dr. Keith Ungar, D.C. of Functional Endocrinology of Ohio who is changing the lives of those diagnosed with depression and anxiety right here in Northern Ohio.

Event Info:

Functional Endocrinology of Ohio

Free Workshop

Monday, August 14th at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16th at 9:00 a.m.

(800)223-2055

www.balancingyourchemistry.com

