Functional Endocrinology of Ohio 8.9.2017

More than 40 million people suffer from an anxiety disorder and more than 15 million people suffer from a depressive disorder. Today we are talking with Dr. Keith Ungar, D.C. of Functional Endocrinology of Ohio who is changing the lives of those diagnosed with depression and anxiety right here in Northern Ohio.
Event Info:
Functional Endocrinology of Ohio
Free Workshop
Monday, August 14th at 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 16th at 9:00 a.m.
(800)223-2055
www.balancingyourchemistry.com
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs