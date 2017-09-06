Ganely's Share the Love Event 9/6/17

Michael Kaminski, Sales Manager, Ganley Subaru Wickliffe along with Ken Kukwa, Sales Manager, Ganley Village Painesville describe how the Ganley Auto Group is committed to the community they serve and how they are doing so through special events.







Event Info

Ganley Auto & Lake Human Society’s Annual Adoption Event

Saturday, October 7th

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Ganley Subaru in Wickliffe



Contact Info

Ganley Subaru East

440-585-1000

www.GanleySubaruEast.com



Ganley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

440-354-4368

www.GanleyVillage.com







© 2017 WKYC-TV