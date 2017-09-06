Ganely's Share the Love Event 9/6/17

Michael Kaminski, Sales Manager, Ganley Subaru Wickliffe along with Ken Kukwa, Sales Manager, Ganley Village Painesville describe how the Ganley Auto Group is committed to the community they serve and how they are doing so through special events.
Event Info
Ganley Auto & Lake Human Society’s Annual Adoption Event
Saturday, October 7th
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Ganley Subaru in Wickliffe
Contact Info
Ganley Subaru East
440-585-1000
www.GanleySubaruEast.com
Ganley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
440-354-4368
www.GanleyVillage.com
