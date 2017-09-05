Gareth Gaston-Mobile App Payment 9.4.17

Fewer people are using and carrying cash daily. Michael spoke with Gareth Gaston, Digital Banking Coach about why people are choosing the digital route over cash these days.
CONTACT INFO:
USBank.com/Zelle
© 2017 WKYC-TV
Live On Lakeside
Fewer people are using and carrying cash daily. Michael spoke with Gareth Gaston, Digital Banking Coach about why people are choosing the digital route over cash these days.
CONTACT INFO:
USBank.com/Zelle
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs