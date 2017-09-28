WKYC
Close

Get the Best Deal on a New Phone AND Make Money 9.28.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 2:55 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

Mario Armstrong, award-winning talk show host and digital lifestyle expert, discusses the latest trends in technology and the latest iPhones.

For More Information:
eBay.com/SellYourPhone
eBay.com/iPhone

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories