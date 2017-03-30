A Midsummer Night's Dream is based on a William Shakespeare comedy. Artistic Director, Gladisa Guadalupe & Chairman of the Board & Executive Director, Dr. Michael Kransnyansky of the Cleveland Ballet, are here to give us a preview of this amazing production!
Contact/ Show Info:
A Midsummer Night's Dream Presented by The Cleveland Ballet
At The Ohio Theater at Playhouse Square
Friday, April 7th @ 7 PM
