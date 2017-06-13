WKYC
Great Gifts for Dads and Grads 2017 6.13.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:37 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

This time of year, coincides with the celebration of our patriarch’s and their progeny’s academic milestones. David Gregg, senior editor of BehindTheBuy.com, joins us with his standout gift suggestions for all our Dads and Grads.

Product Info:
 

www.BehindTheBuy.com

LG SJ8500 SUPER UHD 4K LCD TV

www.lg.com/us/tvs/lg-65SJ8500-4k-uhd-tv

 

Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat

$199.99; www.sensicomfort.com

     

   Dirt Devil Reach Max & QuickFlip Plus Vacs

www.DirtDevil.com

 

Honeywell Lyric Gateway

http://security.honeywell.com

 

BRAVEN Active Series Bluetooth Speakers

www.braven.com

 

