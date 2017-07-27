Great Lakes Job Fair 7.27.2017

Are you an experienced or inexperienced truck driver, heavy equipment operator or oilfield laborer in need of a job? Then head over to the Great Lakes Job Fair. The event is free to the public and no need for registration. Joining us to talk about it more is Roger Rollins, General Manager, Great Lakes Truck Driving School.

Event Info:

Great Lakes Job Fair

Thursday, August 10th

2:30 – 6:00 pm

Great Lakes Truck Driving School

27740 Royalton Road in Columbia Station

www.GreatLakesJobFair.com

