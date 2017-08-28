Greater Cleveland Food Bank Help Center 8/28/17

One of the largest populations of people struggling with hunger is actually senior citizens. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank Help Center is aiding in combating food insecurity among seniors. Tiffany Scruggs, Director of Benefits Outreach and Kathleen Wierczorek, Client Help Specialist who is also a senior describe how seniors in need can gain access to help.
Contact Info
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Help Center #: 216-738-2067
To apply for benefits online: www.ClevelandFoodBank.org
