Greater Cleveland Food Bank Help Center 8/28/17

Greater Cleveland Food Bank (Photo: WKYC-TV)

One of the largest populations of people struggling with hunger is actually senior citizens. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank Help Center is aiding in combating food insecurity among seniors. Tiffany Scruggs, Director of Benefits Outreach and Kathleen Wierczorek, Client Help Specialist who is also a senior describe how seniors in need can gain access to help.

Contact Info

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Help Center #: 216-738-2067

To apply for benefits online: www.ClevelandFoodBank.org

