Green Corps 7.25.17

Holden Forests & Gardens’ Green Corps program employs high school students to operate urban farms. Kelly Barrett, Green Corps Farm Manager at Holden Forests & Gardens and Rose Seyou, Green Corps Student, join the show with more information.
Event Info:
Tremont Farmers Market
Tuesday through October 3
4 – 7 pm at Lincoln Park on W. 14th
Shaker Square Farmers Market
Saturdays Through October 21st
8 am – Noon at Shaker Square
