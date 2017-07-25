WKYC
Close

Green Corps 7.25.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:23 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

Holden Forests & Gardens’ Green Corps program employs high school students to operate urban farms. Kelly Barrett, Green Corps Farm Manager at Holden Forests & Gardens and Rose Seyou, Green Corps Student, join the show with more information.

Event Info:

Tremont Farmers Market

Tuesday through October 3

4 – 7 pm at Lincoln Park on W. 14th

 

Shaker Square Farmers Market

Saturdays Through October 21st

8 am – Noon at Shaker Square

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories