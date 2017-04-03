Greg Milo & Theron Brown – The Knight Foundation's 2017 Knight Arts Challenge 4.3.17

The Knight Foundation is offering a share of up to $1 MILLION dollars as their Knight Foundation 2017 Knight Art Challenge gets underway! Joining us today is Event Coordinator at The Knight Foundation and Global Ties Akron, Greg Milo along with Past Knight Arts Challenge Winner, Theron Brown.
Contact & Event Info:
The 2017 Knights Art Challenge
Deadline: Friday, April 28th
www.KnightsArt.org
