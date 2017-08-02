WKYC
Greg Walker – SAT Prep 8.2.2017

Live on Lakeside August 2

WKYC 1:28 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

With SAT participation on the rise across Ohio as a result of districts choosing the SAT, the College Board’s Midwestern Regional Vice President, Greg Walker, joins the show to talk about what families need to know about the popular exam, which is accepted at all colleges in Ohio and across the country.

Contact Info:

Educators Interested in Administering Tests

866-392-4086

www.SATPractice.org

www.CollegeBoard.org

