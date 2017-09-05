Greg Willey & Derek Pleska -Friendship APL's Volunteer Orientation 9.4.17

Volunteers at Friendship APL make up most of the work force and with kids headed back to school Friendship APL will lose some of its work force. Greg Willey, Executive Director along with Surgery Coordinator, Suzy Peoples and Volunteer Derek Pleska joined Michael to discuss more about their volunteer opportunities.
EVENT INFO:
Volunteers Orientation
September 9th at 10am
Friendship APL
8303 Murray Ridge Rd
Elyria, OH 44035
Contact Info: FriendshipAPL.org
WKYC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs