Greg Willey & Derek Pleska -Friendship APL's Volunteer Orientation 9.4.17

Volunteers at Friendship APL make up most of the work force and with kids headed back to school Friendship APL will lose some of its work force. Greg Willey, Executive Director along with Surgery Coordinator, Suzy Peoples and Volunteer Derek Pleska joined Michael to discuss more about their volunteer opportunities.

EVENT INFO:

Volunteers Orientation

September 9th at 10am

Friendship APL

8303 Murray Ridge Rd

Elyria, OH 44035

Contact Info: FriendshipAPL.org

