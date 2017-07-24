Greg Willey, Executive Director Friendship APL 07.24.17

Greg Willey joins us with a new friend Luna. Luna is looking for a forever home today and is up for an adoption. Also he is here to talk to us about the Friendship APL fundraiser Wheels For Wags. Wheels for wags will take place at Avon United Methodist Church on August 19th.
Event Info
Wheels for Wags
Saturday August 19, 2017
10am-3PM
Avon United Methodist Church
Contact Info
FriendshipAPL.org
