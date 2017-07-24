WKYC
Greg Willey, Executive Director Friendship APL 07.24.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:46 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

Greg Willey joins us with a new friend Luna. Luna is looking for a forever home today and is up for an adoption. Also he is here to talk to us about the Friendship APL fundraiser Wheels For Wags. Wheels for wags will take place at Avon United Methodist Church on August 19th.

Event Info

Wheels for Wags

Saturday August 19, 2017

10am-3PM

Avon United Methodist Church

Contact Info

FriendshipAPL.org

