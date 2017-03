Oh, the things that pull at our heart strings, and this is one of them! Shelters fill up so fast and they need our help. Greg Willey, Executive Director of Friendship APL is here today to talk about their foster program and why it is so important.

Contact Info:

www.FriendshipAPL.org

Event Info:

Foster Orientation

Sunday March 19th

Friendship APL

8303 Murray Ridge Road

Elyria, Ohio

