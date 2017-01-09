Greg Willey – Friendship APL's 8th Annual Wags to Riches Casino Night 1/9/17

Are you a pet lover? If so, you’re invited to the Friendship APL’s 8th Annual Wags to Riches Casino Night! Greg Willey, Executive Director at the Friendship APL in Elyria, tells us a sad story that Penguin, the dog he’s with, went through that recently cost him one leg. Procedures like this are expensive, so the Wags to Riches fundraiser’s proceeds will go to help dogs and cats live long, healthy and fulfilling lives and help pay for their surgeries or procedures. Penguin will be ready to adopt in 4-6 weeks, and Michael has a surprise announcement toward the end to share with you about it!

Event & Contact Info:

Wags to Riches fundraiser

Saturday, Feb. 11th at 6:30 p.m.

At Tom’s Country Place in Avon

www.FriendshipAPL.org