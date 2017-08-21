WKYC
Health IT industry in Northeast Ohio 8.21.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 4:34 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

Deirdre Gannon, Strategic Development, BioEnterprise and Shilpa Kedar, Program Director, Economic Development Cleveland Foundation explain what health IT is and its importance to Northeast Ohio.

 

 

www.HitInTheCle.com

