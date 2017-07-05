WKYC
Close

Healthy Eating with Kelly Choi - 7.4.2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 3:34 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

Food Journalist Kelly Choi joins the show to talk about easy healthy eating and seasonal health tips.

Contact Info:

www.HiddenSugar.com

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories