Her Life. Her Adventures. Campaign 8.3.17

Back in June, Hollie got the chance to speak to Mandy Moore and Dr. Pari Ghodsi about the Her Life. Her Adventures.” Campaign. The first question she asked was: What Is Her Life. Her Adventures. All About?
Contact Info:
© 2017 WKYC-TV
Live on Lakeside
Back in June, Hollie got the chance to speak to Mandy Moore and Dr. Pari Ghodsi about the Her Life. Her Adventures.” Campaign. The first question she asked was: What Is Her Life. Her Adventures. All About?
Contact Info:
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs