Hurricane Relief with the American Red Cross 9/6/17

Mike Parks, CEO, American Red Cross, Northeast Ohio Region and John Muni, Disaster Volunteer Lead talk about the importance of the American Red Cross and the role it is currently playing after the disaster Hurricane Harvey left, along with how it is planning on handling upcoming Hurricane Irma.
To Volunteer
Call: 216-431-3328
www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer
To Donate
Call: 1-800-RED CROSS
Text the word DISASTER to 90999
www.redcross.org/neo
