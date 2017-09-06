Hurricane Relief with the American Red Cross 9/6/17

(Photo: Monica Robins, WKYC)

Mike Parks, CEO, American Red Cross, Northeast Ohio Region and John Muni, Disaster Volunteer Lead talk about the importance of the American Red Cross and the role it is currently playing after the disaster Hurricane Harvey left, along with how it is planning on handling upcoming Hurricane Irma.





(Photo: Monica Robins, WKYC)





To Volunteer

Call: 216-431-3328

www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer

To Donate

Call: 1-800-RED CROSS

Text the word DISASTER to 90999

www.redcross.org/neo

