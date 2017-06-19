Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy 6.19.17

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) impacts 1 in 500 people and is a leading cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes. Here to tell us more are Father and son, Ray Sr. and Ray Jr. – who both know what it is like to face the diagnosis of HCM. Ray Jr. shared his story at the Cleveland Heart & Stroke Ball earlier this month.

Contact Info:

www.clevelandheartball.heart.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV