Ian Marks – Bryant & Stratton College Offers New Two Semester Program 4.5.17

Bryant & Stratton College is currently offering students a program where you can complete and graduate with certification in just TWO SEMESTERS! Joining us today is Ian Marks,  Director of Business Development & Community Relations, Ohio Market, Bryant & Stratton College to tell us more about this program. 

Contact Info:

Bryant & Stratton College Locations:

Akron Campus

330-598-2500

 

Cleveland  Campus

216-771-1700

 

Eastlake Campus

440-510-1112

 

Parma Campus

216-265-3151

 

www.bryantstratton.edu

 

