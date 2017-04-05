Ian Marks – Bryant & Stratton College Offers New Two Semester Program 4.5.17

Bryant & Stratton College is currently offering students a program where you can complete and graduate with certification in just TWO SEMESTERS! Joining us today is Ian Marks, Director of Business Development & Community Relations, Ohio Market, Bryant & Stratton College to tell us more about this program.
Contact Info:
Bryant & Stratton College Locations:
Akron Campus
330-598-2500
Cleveland Campus
216-771-1700
Eastlake Campus
440-510-1112
Parma Campus
216-265-3151
