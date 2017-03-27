Jackie McNamara- Hyland's Involvement in the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon 3.27.17

The Rite Aid Marathon is an event that brings positive and meaningful change to fitness here in Cleveland. Wellness Program Manager, Jackie McNamara, at Hyland, one of Rite Aid’s sponsors for the event explains the importance of the event and the work opportunities available from Hyland Software.
Contact Info:
Hyland Software
www.OnBase.com
Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon’s 40th Anniversary!
Visit: Rite Aid Cleveland on Facebook!
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs