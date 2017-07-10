Jam For Justice 7.10.17

The Jam for Justice event supports Legal Aid and its work to ensure safety, shelter and economic security for the most vulnerable in our community. Paul Grieco, Attorney at Landskroner Grieco Merriman LLC and Richard S. Wesorick, Attorney at Tarolli, Sundheim, Covell & Tummino LLP, join the show with information about the upcoming event.
Contact Info:
Jam for Justice
a benefit for Legal Aid
Wednesday, July 12, 5pm
Aloft Hotel & courtyard of Ernst & Young Tower
$50 tickets
