The 45th Annual Yankee Peddler Festival is taking place the next three weekends in September at Clay’s Park in Canal Fulton! The Towncrier, James Hayes joins us with a preview of this year’s festival!

Event Info:

45th Annual Yankee Peddler Festival

Next 3 Weekends in September

10:30 AM – 6 PM

@ Clay’s Park Resort in Canal Fulton

www.YankeePeddlerFestival.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV