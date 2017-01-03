Jennifer Fyffe – Today's Bride Wedding Shows 1/3/17

If you’re engaged and need some help to create your perfect wedding, you’re in luck! Jennifer Fyffe from Today’s Bride is showing you this year’s stylish cakes and helping you get into the upcoming Today’s Bride Wedding Shows!

Event Info:

Today’s Bride Wedding Show

Sunday, January 8

@ John S. Knifht Center in Akron

Saturday & Sunday, January 14 & 15

@ I-X Center in Cleveland

Admission is $15

www.TodaysBride.com

LIVE ON LAKESIDE SPECIAL

All Live on Lakeside viewers receive $5 off admission with promo code LIVE5.

Go to www.TodaysBride.com to redeem.