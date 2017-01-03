Jennifer Fyffe – Today's Bride Wedding Shows 1/3/17

If you’re engaged and need some help to create your perfect wedding, you’re in luck! Jennifer Fyffe from Today’s Bride is showing you this year’s stylish cakes and helping you get into the upcoming Today’s Bride Wedding Shows!
Event Info:
Today’s Bride Wedding Show
Sunday, January 8
@ John S. Knifht Center in Akron
Saturday & Sunday, January 14 & 15
@ I-X Center in Cleveland
Admission is $15
LIVE ON LAKESIDE SPECIAL
All Live on Lakeside viewers receive $5 off admission with promo code LIVE5.
Go to www.TodaysBride.com to redeem.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs